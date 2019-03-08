Firefighters called to blaze in Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 12:17 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 01 April 2019
Firefighters were called to a blaze at an end of terrace house on Saturday.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 12.14pm to the fire in Sterry Road, Dagenham.
An LFB spokeswoman said: “Part of a ground floor flat was damaged. One man left the property before the brigade got arrived.”
She added that the man had to be treated by paramedics, but could not say what for.
Fire engines from Dagenham, East Ham, Hainault and Barking were at the end of terrace, which had been converted into flats, with 25 firefighters fighting the flames until giving the all clear at 12.51pm.