Snooker legend Steve Davis launches Barking and Dagenham business awards

Snooker player Steve Davis OBE launches the Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. Picture: KEN MEARS Archant

Snooker legend Steve Davis proved he definitely isn’t “boring” as he launched this year’s Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce business awards.

The six times world champion ranked number one seven consecutive seasons kicked off the annual awards at Dagenham and Redbridge Football Club in Victoria Road on Tuesday.

An audience of about 80 business people listened keenly to Davis, a patron at Saint Francis Hospice in Romford, as the borough’s Chamber opened the awards for nominations.

Davis said: “It’s great to be here. I’ve never personally had a job in my life. My job has been putting a small ball in a slightly larger hole with a pointy stick for 40 years. I’m lucky that my hobby turned into my career.”

The winner of the BBC sports personality of the year award in 1988 who earned a reputation for being boring because of his lack of emotion when interviewed spoke of playing fellow greats including Alex “The Hurricane” Higgins and “Big Bill” Werbeniuk.

“Having a nickname was important, but I didn’t have one. I tried the “Romford Potter” but it didn’t work. Then Spitting Image came along and gave me a nickname. From then on I wasn’t boring, I was “interesting”,” Davis said.

But he laid that to rest sharing a series of funny stories including the time his wife screamed after he put his Spitting Image puppet – given to him by his manager on his 40th birthday – into bed to surprise her.

“She says it’s one of the best nights she’s ever had,” he joked.

He also spoke of meeting sport and TV legends including Morecambe and Wise, the boxer Muhammad Ali and footballer Bobby Moore.

And he talked about the time he received his MBE in 1988 with the Queen asking him about his success, then, when he scooped an OBE in 2000, the Royal snooker fan asked if he still played. Davis retired in 2016.

The 61-year-old then played a round of pool with Connor Jackson from Coventry Universtity, an awards sponsor along with the Post.

The Chamber of Commerce’s Mary Clements said afterwards: “It’s fantastic Steve Davis came along to address local businesses.

“The awards are a great way to raise your business’s profile.”

To enter for free or nominate by May 10 visit Chamber Business Awards website.