Dagenham house adorned with 'thousands' of Christmas lights ahead of charity switch-on

Keith Torr's Christmas lights. This is the fifth year he's been raising money for St Francis Hospice with the display. Picture: Sandra Rowse. COPYRIGHT S E ROWSE

A house on Dagenham's Stockdale Road has been covered with "thousands" of Christmas lights to support a hospice.

Keith Torr, 57, puts up the display with his 25-year-old son Jamie and hosts a switch-on event in support of Saint Francis Hospice.

The charity supports people with life-limiting illnesses and their families free of charge.

"I do it for the hospice because they need as much money as they can get," said Mr Torr.

"They look after people brilliantly. They give people everything they need."

With a collection amassed over 17 years, Mr Torr estimates he has around 4,500 Christmas lights covering his home.

As well as the stunning display of festive spirit, Mr Torr is hosting a tombola stand, selling raffle tickets and cooking hot dogs.

Mr Torr said he's already sold a lot of raffle tickets ahead of the event and that in four years of the event, he's raised £3,600.

The switch-on and stands will be at 3pm on Saturday, December 7, with all proceeds going to St Francis Hospice.