News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Storage building next to disused Dagenham pub destroyed by fire

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:40 PM August 2, 2021    Updated: 2:34 PM August 2, 2021
Fire damaged building in Wood Lane, Dagenham

The storage building next to a disused pub in Wood Lane, Dagenham was destroyed by fire. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A detached storage building next to a disused pub in Dagenham was destroyed by fire.

Firefighters were called to the site, formerly The Ship and Anchor pub, in Wood Lane at 6.47am today (August 2) and had the blaze under control about an hour later.

Disused pub The Ship and Anchor

The fire broke out next to disused pub The Ship and Anchor. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Station Commander Peter Cox, who was at the scene, said: "Crews arrived to see smoke which appeared to come from the roof of a disused pub, but on investigation firefighters discovered a small fire in a storage building next to the pub.

“Crews worked incredibly hard to quickly bring the fire under control and stop it from spreading to the pub.”

There were no reported injuries.

You may also want to watch:

Six fire engines and 40 crew members from the Dagenham, Ilford, Romford and Peckham stations were at the scene.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated by the London Fire Brigade and the Met Police.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in hospital after being found with facial injuries in Dagenham
  2. 2 Storage building next to disused Dagenham pub destroyed by fire
  3. 3 Hospital visitors urged to take Covid lateral flow tests
  1. 4 Guilty: Who was jailed across east London in July?
  2. 5 The schools in Barking and Dagenham rated outstanding by Ofsted
  3. 6 Teenage pedestrian in hospital after Dagenham crash
  4. 7 Work to begin on river bus pier at Barking Riverside
  5. 8 Man, 19, stabbed in thigh in Dagenham
  6. 9 Ricardo Fuller death: Third man charged with murder
  7. 10 Ex-McDonald's crew member in final of national awards honouring those shaping business world
London Fire Brigade
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Vehicles driving through flood water in Renwick Road

Flooding

Clean up continues after flooding across Barking and Dagenham

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
neighbours unblock a drain in a flooded road

Flooding

Man praises community spirit after flood threatens homes in Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Met Police officers have charged a Dagenham man with murder

Barkingside Magistrates Court

Man charged with murder after fatal Dagenham assault

Michael Adkins

Author Picture Icon
Friday night murder investigation in Dagenham

Murder investigation in Dagenham after man dies in street

Mike Brooke

person