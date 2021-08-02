Storage building next to disused Dagenham pub destroyed by fire

Published: 12:40 PM August 2, 2021 Updated: 2:34 PM August 2, 2021

The storage building next to a disused pub in Wood Lane, Dagenham was destroyed by fire. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A detached storage building next to a disused pub in Dagenham was destroyed by fire.

Firefighters were called to the site, formerly The Ship and Anchor pub, in Wood Lane at 6.47am today (August 2) and had the blaze under control about an hour later.

The fire broke out next to disused pub The Ship and Anchor. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Station Commander Peter Cox, who was at the scene, said: "Crews arrived to see smoke which appeared to come from the roof of a disused pub, but on investigation firefighters discovered a small fire in a storage building next to the pub.

“Crews worked incredibly hard to quickly bring the fire under control and stop it from spreading to the pub.”

There were no reported injuries.

Six fire engines and 40 crew members from the Dagenham, Ilford, Romford and Peckham stations were at the scene.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated by the London Fire Brigade and the Met Police.