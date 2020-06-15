Barking and Dagenham makes a ‘clean sweep’ with new street cleaning equipment

Barking and Dagenham Council has bought more sweepers to clean town centres, roads and shopping parades. Picture: LBBD Archant

The council has rolled out 30 street cleaning barrows as part of a pledge to clean up the borough.

The council has rolled out 30 new street cleaning barrows as part of its bid to keep Barking and Dagenham tidy. Picture: LBBD

Cllr Syed Ghani, cabinet member for public realm, said: “Clean and tidy streets are a top priority. Our frontline street cleansing staff have been working harder than ever to keep the borough at its best during these difficult times.

“We’ve invested in this equipment as a show of our ongoing commitment to keeping the borough clean.”

He added people can help by making sure they put items in the right bins and use them in streets and parks, or take their trash home.

Kitchen appliances can be disposed of by using a free white goods collection service, visiting the Frizlands Lane tip or ordering a bulky waste collection.

It is all part of the local authority’s investment in cleaning equipment, which will include a fleet of new caged tipper vehicles to take away large items.

Workers are also getting new electric blowers in a trial to help them clear litter from between and underneath parked cars.