Street food market coming to Barking as lockdown continues to ease

Published: 9:29 AM April 9, 2021

A street food market is due to take place in Barking on April 17. - Credit: ACE Events

A street food market is being held to celebrate the return of al fresco dining as lockdown continues to ease.

Management company Apo is hosting the feast of outdoor culinary delights on Saturday, April 17 from 11am to 3pm in Barking.

The open-air street food market, on the banks of the River Roding opposite Abbey Park, is to offer products sourced locally as well as hot food, juices, coffees and cakes.

Vendors include Indian, Mexican and Chinese street food as well as hot salt-beef bagels and pancakes from Crepe Lab.

From April 12, non-essential shops, hairdressers, barbers, nail salons, gyms as well as pubs and restaurants with outdoor space can reopen, though some restrictions will apply.

The market is at 1 Barking Wharf Square. Social distancing measures will be in place. For details contact info@aceeventsltd.co.uk

Apo opened rented accommodation in Barking earlier this year. It offers members access to 597 apartments.