Search

Advanced search

£1m spent on street lighting in Barking and Dagenham last year

PUBLISHED: 12:30 17 May 2020

The council's contract with an external contractor stipulates 97 per cent of lamp posts must be operational at all times to ensure public pathways are not left in the dark. Picture: Jack Shaw

The council's contract with an external contractor stipulates 97 per cent of lamp posts must be operational at all times to ensure public pathways are not left in the dark. Picture: Jack Shaw

Archant

The Student View is a charity that teaches young people from The Warren School and Dagenham Park CoE School how to spot misinformation and write real news stories about Barking and Dagenham to encourage them to engage with their communities. This is one of their stories. By Ayensur and Shannon

Barking and Dagenham Council spent £1.022m on street lights last year. Most of the money is spent on energy, with £371,000 spent on maintenance and other costs.

The contract with an external contractor, Volker Highways, includes a stipulation that the company must keep 97per cent of lamp posts operational at all times to ensure public pathways are not left in the dark.

You may also want to watch:

No more than 300 lights have been out at a time for the past five years and the maintenance company repairs roughly 300 to 350 lamp posts every year.

Cllr Cameron Geddes, cabinet member for regeneration and social housing, said: “Street lighting has a key role to play in making people feel safe after dark.

“The council has been renewing many of its street lights to ensure that they are less likely to fail and in order to make them more environmentally friendly.”

He added that concerned residents can report a broken street light on the council’s My Account page on its website by giving the reference number and location.

The findings were sourced by media literacy charity The Student View in a Freedom of Information request submitted to Barking and Dagenham Borough Council.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Fire near A13 in Dagenham

The fire broke out close to the A13. Picture: B Edmunds

Ford Dagenham staff to return to work as ventilator production continues

Ford Dagenham staff who cannot maintain a two metre distance must use a face shield when they return to work. Picture: Ford

‘We have had to hold hands with people taking their last breaths’ — Dagenham actor Vicky Knight discusses life on the frontline as she returns to healthcare roots

Vicky Knight and Katherine Kelly on the set of 'Dirty God', a film on an acid attack in which Vicky makes her acting debut. Picture: Vicky Knight

Man stopped by police in Barking following allegation he was carrying a gun had no weapon

Police marksmen surround a man in East Street, Barking. Picture: Submitted

Marks Gate teen caught with revolver admits weapons offences

Patrick Santos. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Fire near A13 in Dagenham

The fire broke out close to the A13. Picture: B Edmunds

Ford Dagenham staff to return to work as ventilator production continues

Ford Dagenham staff who cannot maintain a two metre distance must use a face shield when they return to work. Picture: Ford

‘We have had to hold hands with people taking their last breaths’ — Dagenham actor Vicky Knight discusses life on the frontline as she returns to healthcare roots

Vicky Knight and Katherine Kelly on the set of 'Dirty God', a film on an acid attack in which Vicky makes her acting debut. Picture: Vicky Knight

Man stopped by police in Barking following allegation he was carrying a gun had no weapon

Police marksmen surround a man in East Street, Barking. Picture: Submitted

Marks Gate teen caught with revolver admits weapons offences

Patrick Santos. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Essex FA reveal funding opportunities in new resource guide

The Essex FA have published a new resource guide to help clubs explore funding opportunities during the coronavirus pandemic

Tributes paid to Len Llewellyn

Cricklefield Stadium, the home of Ilford and Barkingside (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Post letters: VE Day memories, ULEZ and congestion charges, health inequalities and diabetes

A VE Day street party in Pettits Place, Dagenham. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Archives and Local Studies Centre at Valence House

£1m spent on street lighting in Barking and Dagenham last year

The council's contract with an external contractor stipulates 97 per cent of lamp posts must be operational at all times to ensure public pathways are not left in the dark. Picture: Jack Shaw

Opinion: If you’re rich, your name doesn’t matter

Steve Allen thibnks he has a safe name.
Drive 24