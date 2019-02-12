Dagenham student loses his locks for cystic fibrosis charity

An engineering student has had a close shave for charity.

Hassan Abdullah of Singleton Road, Dagenham lost all his locks for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust at Barking and Dagenham College’s hair salon last Thursday.

The 17-year-old explained what motivated him: “Cystic Fibrosis is not a well-known condition. I wanted to make sure people became more aware of it.”

Hassan was inspired to do something for charity after meeting his girlfriend’s sister, Kayla Ford, who has the genetic condition, which affects more than 10,000 people in the UK.

That led to him paying a visit to the college’s hairdressing tutor, Lorraine Robinson, who wielded the clippers.

A newly shaven Hassan said: “We’ve managed to raise lots of money and have fun. Other people were more nervous than me beforehand. I enjoyed it.”

And what’s more, Hassan, who has so far collected £300, is pretty smitten by his new look.

He said: “I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who sponsored me. I’m really grateful to them all.”

If you would like to donate visit gofundme.com