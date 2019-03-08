Search

Teenager spreads the love on World Down Syndrome Day

PUBLISHED: 14:00 22 March 2019

Hallie Lopez-Wells. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

Hallie Lopez-Wells. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

Barking and Dagenham College

A teenager has been giving flowers and presents to strangers after being inspired by her brother to spread the love.

Hallie Lopez-Wells, 16, used World Down Syndrome Day to carry out random acts of kindness at Barking and Dagenham College, where she studies enterprise and entrepreneurship.

She explained: “I was inspired by my brother, who has Down Syndrome and how he gives me and my family so much love; so, on World Down Syndrome Day we pay his kindness forwards, to bring joy everybody else.”

She was praised for her actions by her curriculum team leader, Guiditta Meneghetti, who said: “Hallie is a very proactive member of the enterprise department at the College and raises awareness of many social issues within the context of her course.

“We’re pleased to support Hallie and to raise awareness and celebrate with her the diversity of learners who attend Barking and Dagenham College.”

