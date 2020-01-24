Search

Advanced search

Barking and Dagenham College students raise money to help animals impacted by Australian bushfires

PUBLISHED: 13:12 24 January 2020

Emily Price, Gemma Cockrill, Kayleigh Cuthbertson, Zaynab Baig, Jannat Ouddin and Jasmine Mohammed have been raising funds to help animals affected by the Australian bushfires. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

Emily Price, Gemma Cockrill, Kayleigh Cuthbertson, Zaynab Baig, Jannat Ouddin and Jasmine Mohammed have been raising funds to help animals affected by the Australian bushfires. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

Archant

Students in the borough are fundraising to help animals injured or displaced by the bushfires in Australia.

Barking and Dagenham College childcare students have been deeply moved by the impact of the catastrophic fires, so set up a fundraising event for an Australian wildlife rescue charity.

Countless animals have become sick, injured, orphaned or homeless, and lost their natural habitat and source of food, as a result of the bushfires.

You may also want to watch:

The students ran a stall selling cakes and crafts at their college open day as part of their fundraising.

They've also been selling raffle tickets at the college for the past week and will continue to do so over the next fortnight.

One of the students, Gemma Cockrill, said: "Everyone was very supportive of our cause and we sold lots of cakes.

"So far we have raised more than £60 and hope to raise more over the next two weeks."

Most Read

Chadwell Heath industrial park fire: 150 firefighters battling car repair workshop blaze

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a car workshop in the Chadwell Heath industrial estate. Picture: Alan Field.

Plans to build 79 homes on site of Barking supermarket

The Iceland store in Barking. Picture: Sophie Cox

Dad left disabled after feeding tube was inserted into his lungs at Romford hospital

Michael Moy was left permanently disabled after a feeding tube was incorrectly installed so food went down his lungs at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

Days of disruption expected after freight train derails on Barking to Gospel Oak line

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Consultation launches on plans to bring Billingsgate, New Spitalfields and Smithfield markets to Dagenham

The former Barking Reach power station at Dagenham Dock is set to become the home of three markets. Picture: City of London Corporation

Most Read

Chadwell Heath industrial park fire: 150 firefighters battling car repair workshop blaze

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a car workshop in the Chadwell Heath industrial estate. Picture: Alan Field.

Plans to build 79 homes on site of Barking supermarket

The Iceland store in Barking. Picture: Sophie Cox

Dad left disabled after feeding tube was inserted into his lungs at Romford hospital

Michael Moy was left permanently disabled after a feeding tube was incorrectly installed so food went down his lungs at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

Days of disruption expected after freight train derails on Barking to Gospel Oak line

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Consultation launches on plans to bring Billingsgate, New Spitalfields and Smithfield markets to Dagenham

The former Barking Reach power station at Dagenham Dock is set to become the home of three markets. Picture: City of London Corporation

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals reacts after Leicester City's Ayoze Perez (not pictured) scores his side's fourth goal. Picture: PA

Boss McMahon set to take helm for first league match

Bagasan Graham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking captain believes the return of England Deaf star Turner will be a major boost

Ilford Wanderers RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Forest Road on 11th January 2020

Barking and Dagenham College students raise money to help animals impacted by Australian bushfires

Emily Price, Gemma Cockrill, Kayleigh Cuthbertson, Zaynab Baig, Jannat Ouddin and Jasmine Mohammed have been raising funds to help animals affected by the Australian bushfires. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

Chadwell Heath industrial park fire: 150 firefighters battling car repair workshop blaze

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a car workshop in the Chadwell Heath industrial estate. Picture: Alan Field.
Drive 24