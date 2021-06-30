News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Youngsters mark Pride Month with video featuring Taylor Swift track

Jon King

Published: 7:00 AM June 30, 2021   
arts students

Performing arts students have created a video to celebrate Pride Month. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham College

A group of students has marked Pride Month by making a video to Taylor Swift's You Need to Calm Down.

The youngsters from Barking and Dagenham College filmed the piece for a project on human rights.

Dance lecturer Sarah Pagram said: "We were interested in looking at the idea of peaceful protest and fell upon the Singing Revolution.

"We explored how music impacts different areas of our lives, had discussions around human rights and explored issues around LGBTQ+."

The Singing Revolution saw people in the Baltic states gather in public to sing banned patriotic songs in defiance of their Soviet rulers in the late 1980s.

Taylor Swift arriving at the Met Gala event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, USA.

Taylor Swift voices support for the LGBTQ+ community in the track. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

The students chose the Swift track because they wanted something fun and uplifting, and the singer voices support for the LGBTQ+ community in the lyrics.

For the video, the troupe went all around the college, including its campuses in Rush Green and Barking.

Sarah said: "The students really enjoyed it."

