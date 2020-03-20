Search

Coronavirus: Barking based performing arts organisation offering events, classes and more online

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 March 2020

Studio 3 Arts is moving its programme of events online. Picture: Jimmy Lee Photography

Studio 3 Arts is moving its programme of events online. Picture: Jimmy Lee Photography

Jimmy Lee Photography

A performing arts organisation is offering people online tutorials after coronavirus forced it to postpone its events.

Studio 3 Arts based in Boundary Road, Barking, is launching #S3AatHome an online and virtual arts programme.

Among its online offer, its team of freelance artists is creating online tutorials for the Big Deal Youth Arts programme. Sessions are due to happen at the same times as the real life sessions usually do.

Family Saturdays with artists creating craft tutorials to follow at home with the children continue online as well as Singing Collective rehearsals in a closed Facebook group led by Linton Bennett.

The Guild of Experience project for older people will broadcast online tutorials in flower arranging, curry

cooking, costume design and more.

Groundbreakers and S3A Young Producers are also due to host seminars and workshops online.

The return of dance battle, 3StyleFridays, will now be live online at 7pm on Friday, March 20.

Contact Studio 3 Arts on Twitter @studio3arts, on Facebook at studio3artsbarking, on Instagram @studio3arts or visit studio3arts.org.uk

You can also email hello@studio3arts.org.uk or call 020 8594 7136.

