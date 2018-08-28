Search

Arts group awarded £500k to revamp Barking community centre

PUBLISHED: 09:00 17 December 2018

Studio 3 Arts artistic director Liza Vallence. Picture: Studio 3 Arts

An arts group in Barking has secured £500,000 funding to transform its headquarters into a state-of-the-art facility for the community.

Studio 3 Arts, based at the old Galleon Community Centre in Boundary Road, will use the money for a new front of house, studio spaces, dressing rooms, projection facilities and a public garden with a gallery.

Liza Vallence, artistic director and chief executive, called the news “a landmark moment” for the organisation.

“It has taken a lot of hard work and planning from the team here, but we can now look forward to having a world class arts facility for the community in the heart of Barking,” she said.

The money comes from the mayor of London’s Good Growth Fund, whose second round of investments Sadiq Khan unveiled on Friday.

The arts group was awarded £500,000 from Arts Council England earlier this year, but needed to match this sum to realise the project.

