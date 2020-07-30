Search

Studio 3 Arts presents Barking and Dagenham’s first ‘queer cabaret’

PUBLISHED: 10:58 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 30 July 2020

Barking and Dagenham's first

Barking and Dagenham's first "queer cabaret" starts on Wednesday, July 29. It includes act MICAH. Picture: Hannah Dingle

Archant

An art studio is presenting the borough’s first “queer cabaret” as part of a community project.

Matty May is also among the line up. Picture: Hannah DingleMatty May is also among the line up. Picture: Hannah Dingle

The show from Barking based Studio 3 Arts takes place over four evenings.

Performers drawn from Barking and Dagenham’s lesbian, gay, bi, trans, queer, intersexual, asexual and pansexual community promise to entertain viewers tuning in via the organisation’s Be & Do Instagram and Facebook accounts.

You may also want to watch:

Acts include spoken-word, comedy, dance, music, drama, drag and a DJ set.

Asttina Mandella will be appearing in a pre-recorded sequence. Picture: Hannah DingleAsttina Mandella will be appearing in a pre-recorded sequence. Picture: Hannah Dingle

The line up includes Asttina Mandella – of Drag SOS, Milkshake Festival and London Fashion Week fame – Jodie Mitchell – who has appeared in Secret Dinosaur Cult and The Lol Word – as well as Tanaka Fuego of Muddy Feet Poetry and more.

All acts have been exclusively prerecorded for the cabaret and will be available to watch on the social media platforms.

Queer Cabaret runs until Saturday, August 1. It starts at 8.30pm. Visit Studio 3 Arts on Instagram of Facebook.

Gone but not forgotten: The legacy of Dagenham Market lives on

Trader Richard Green - pictured at Romford's Sunday Market - said he was happy to see a number of familiar faces come to Romford following the closure of Dagenham market. Picture: Ken Mears

Council investigating mother who allegedly withdrew thousands meant to pay for child's care while on Dubai holiday

There were 220 reports of corporate fraud made to Barking and Dagenham Council during 2019-20. Picture: Luke Acton.

Mystery remains after death of missing Barking man found drowned, court hears

Retired railway engineer Dennis Farnell was reported missing in December last year. Picture: MPS

Warning after men traced to Dagenham con builder in engine oil car sale scam

Steve Browne's BMW was sold on from an address in Rutland Gardens, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Dagenham could face losing defender Onariase as Orient and Bolton show interest

Injury concern for Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

