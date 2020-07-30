Studio 3 Arts presents Barking and Dagenham’s first ‘queer cabaret’
PUBLISHED: 10:58 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 30 July 2020
An art studio is presenting the borough’s first “queer cabaret” as part of a community project.
The show from Barking based Studio 3 Arts takes place over four evenings.
Performers drawn from Barking and Dagenham’s lesbian, gay, bi, trans, queer, intersexual, asexual and pansexual community promise to entertain viewers tuning in via the organisation’s Be & Do Instagram and Facebook accounts.
Acts include spoken-word, comedy, dance, music, drama, drag and a DJ set.
The line up includes Asttina Mandella – of Drag SOS, Milkshake Festival and London Fashion Week fame – Jodie Mitchell – who has appeared in Secret Dinosaur Cult and The Lol Word – as well as Tanaka Fuego of Muddy Feet Poetry and more.
All acts have been exclusively prerecorded for the cabaret and will be available to watch on the social media platforms.
Queer Cabaret runs until Saturday, August 1. It starts at 8.30pm. Visit Studio 3 Arts on Instagram of Facebook.
