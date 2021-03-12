Barking and Dagenham campaigners win benefit assessment change

Published: 11:35 AM March 12, 2021 Updated: 12:48 PM March 12, 2021

Hannah Kemp-Welch discovered reviews of tape recorders were written by disabled people sharing stories of benefits assessments. - Credit: Hannah Kemp-Welch

Campaigners have won their battle for people with long term illnesses or disabilities to have assessments for a benefit payment recorded.

The change comes after the challenges people face when assessed for personal independent payments (PIP) were highlighted by participants from Barking and Dagenham in a Right to Record campaign.

Rules had forced people who were worried about getting an accurate report of their assessment to bring their own equipment to make two recordings on cassette tape or CD.

The Department for Work and Pensions has since agreed to find a method for all people being assessed for PIP to have face-to-face assessments recorded with devices provided by assessment centres.

Sound artist Hannah Kemp-Welch came up with the idea for a Right to Record artwork after discovering tape recorder reviews were written by disabled people sharing stories of their benefits assessments.

For six months she joined five people from the borough who experience ill health or disabilities. They lobbied the government and pushed ministers to fulfil a promise to ensure recording equipment is in every assessment centre. The artwork includes testimonies from those affected.

Hannah said: "I'm delighted we now have a written commitment from the government to uphold the Equality Act.

"It has been a privilege to work with Barking and Dagenham residents who also believe that art can be used for positive social change.

"They have bravely shared their testimonies to fight against injustice - all power to them."

Barking based Studio 3 Arts commissioned Hannah - who has exhibited at the Barbican, Tate Britain and Tate Modern - to create a work of sound art last year.

Liza Vallance, artistic director and chief exec at Studio 3 Arts, said the project demonstrates the power of art as a vehicle for change.

"I’m so proud Studio 3 Arts has played a part in making this happen. As someone with a chronic condition and my own experience of navigating the system, I am personally honoured to be able to stand alongside Hannah and our group and say - we made this happen," she added.

The artwork is online at studio3arts.org.uk/the-right-to-record