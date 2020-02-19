Budding choreographers promise to bring Barking and Dagenham together through dance
PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 February 2020
Jimmy Lee Photography
A budding choreographer is hoping to "bring the community" for the fifth year of an annual dance show.
The Vital Stages show from Barking based organisation Studio 3 Arts is due to showcase young choreographers' talents in a number of styles including hip-hop, contemporary and krump - a type of street dance.
Participant, Elvire Matu, said: "It is a great opportunity for me to showcase my work in my own borough [and] a lovely way to bring the community together through dance."
Choreographers were selected from an open call out and have been supported with mentoring, rehearsal space, travel expenses and networking opportunities.
You may also want to watch:
Acts also include Feyi Soloye, James Bamford, Harry Fulleylove, Gary Clarke, Alicia Cox, Laura Harrison, Freya Macdonald, Emma Hopley, Alfie Simmons, Daniel Popescu, Dandre Elizah, Nishi Joshi-Bhatt and Amanda Pefkou.
Dancer, Leroy Kanyowa, said: "The whole experience has been a great confidence boost for me and marks a new chapter within my career."
A guest performance by A.I.M Collective is also planned for the Broadway Theatre show which starts at 7.30pm on Friday, February 21.
To book visit studio3arts.org.uk/vital-stages
Tickets cost £7 to £5.