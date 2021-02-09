Barking's Studio 3 Arts unveils LGBT+ history month plans

Published: 10:29 AM February 9, 2021 Updated: 11:22 AM February 9, 2021

Fatt Butcher is due to appear as part of Studio 3 Arts LGBT+ history month. - Credit: Adam G Carver

An arts organisation has unveiled plans to mark lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) history month.

Barking based Studio 3 Arts is celebrating LGBT history month throughout February with Be & Do an arts-led group.

The organisation will be hosting events giving people a chance to connect with others.

Spoken, Not Stirred on Thursday, February 18 at 7pm is a poetry, open mic night, with featured artist Antonia Jade King who is a Barbican Young Poet. She has performed at Love Supreme festival and Rallying Cry at Battersea Arts Centre.

A Queer Night Out (But In) includes a line-up of live online performances from one-person cabaret troupe Rhys's Pieces, acclaimed drag king Christian Adore, poet Chris White and the queen of balls Fatt Butcher. It starts at 7.30pm on Saturday, February 27.

Matty May and Grace Duggan are to host an online event on February 25. - Credit: Studio 3 Arts

On Thursday, February 25, Be & Do hosts a social meeting for the community on Zoom, hosted by Matty May and Grace Duggan. At 7.30pm online via Zoom.

Register at studio3arts.org.uk/be-and-do

All events are free and on Facebook.