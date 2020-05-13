Search

Advanced search

There With You: Food banks in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Tower Hamlets receive donations from Tesco

PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 May 2020

Tesco and the British Red Cross teamed up to donate 7,600 items to food banks in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Tower Hamlets. Picture: British Red Cross

Tesco and the British Red Cross teamed up to donate 7,600 items to food banks in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Tower Hamlets. Picture: British Red Cross

British Red Cross

Thousands of food and toiletry items have been donated to food banks across Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Tower Hamlets to help support families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 7,600 items from Tesco - including cereal, bread and fresh fruit and vegetables - have been delivered to each borough’s food banks by British Red Cross teams in response to an appeal from mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who warned that some faced closure due to a lack of funding, supplies and volunteers.

The supermarket and the charity have been working together since 2007 and the donation to the food banks is part of a London-wide initiative to donate almost 70,000 food items that will be given to those most in need.

David Waldron, Tesco director for north London, said: “These are challenging times for everyone, but especially for the most vulnerable in our communities.

“It is a privilege to be working with the British Red Cross to help provide essentials to food banks in need and alleviate some of the worry about getting vital food items.”

You may also want to watch:

Cristina Dalton, the London emergency response operations manager for British Red Cross, added: “This unprecedented global health emergency requires us all to pull together.

“As part of the British Red Cross’ response to coronavirus, we’re delving deep into the heart of communities across the UK to help strengthen support for the most vulnerable people.

“A large part of our work involves delivering essential food parcels and medicines to those unable to get out. Thanks to Tesco’s incredible support, our emergency response teams across the UK can access the food they need swiftly to ensure nobody faces this crisis alone.”

Team Rubicon - a disaster response organisation - was also on hand to help, providing volunteers and transport to support in distributing the huge amount of food being donated.

Richard Sharp, chief executive of Team Rubicon UK, said: “We were delighted to be part of this collaborative effort with British Red Cross, Tesco and Team Brit who supplied vehicles for us.

“The call was put out at short notice and it really demonstrates how people are prepared to step up and work together during this crisis to help those most in need.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We have had to hold hands with people taking their last breaths’ — Dagenham actor Vicky Knight discusses life on the frontline as she returns to healthcare roots

Vicky Knight and Katherine Kelly on the set of 'Dirty God', a film on an acid attack in which Vicky makes her acting debut. Picture: Vicky Knight

Ford Dagenham staff to return to work as ventilator production continues

Ford Dagenham staff who cannot maintain a two metre distance must use a face shield when they return to work. Picture: Ford

‘You have the strength to pull through’: Prince Harry’s message to Dagenham youth club members

The Duke of Sussex taking a tour and opening the Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Freight service launches between Spain and Barking to bring in supermarket supplies

An express freight service has been launched between Barking and Spain to bring in food and medical supplies. Picture: Network Rail

Dagenham boy, six, gets surprise visit from traffic police during Queen’s Hospital NHS clap

Aaron Roper, six, with officers from East Area's traffic unit. Picture: Laura Roper

Most Read

‘We have had to hold hands with people taking their last breaths’ — Dagenham actor Vicky Knight discusses life on the frontline as she returns to healthcare roots

Vicky Knight and Katherine Kelly on the set of 'Dirty God', a film on an acid attack in which Vicky makes her acting debut. Picture: Vicky Knight

Ford Dagenham staff to return to work as ventilator production continues

Ford Dagenham staff who cannot maintain a two metre distance must use a face shield when they return to work. Picture: Ford

‘You have the strength to pull through’: Prince Harry’s message to Dagenham youth club members

The Duke of Sussex taking a tour and opening the Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Freight service launches between Spain and Barking to bring in supermarket supplies

An express freight service has been launched between Barking and Spain to bring in food and medical supplies. Picture: Network Rail

Dagenham boy, six, gets surprise visit from traffic police during Queen’s Hospital NHS clap

Aaron Roper, six, with officers from East Area's traffic unit. Picture: Laura Roper

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

There With You: Food banks in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Tower Hamlets receive donations from Tesco

Tesco and the British Red Cross teamed up to donate 7,600 items to food banks in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Tower Hamlets. Picture: British Red Cross

Coronavirus: Competitors and coaches ‘must understand risks’

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden arrives in Downing Street

FA club webinar to share social media guidance

The FA are holding a webinar to share social media guidance

Coronavirus: Strict protocols for Premier League players to return

West Ham United's Mark Noble (centre) during a training session at London Stadium

‘Wandering abroad in the night time’: How crime and punishment used to work in Barking

The Old Leet House next to St Margaret's in Barking. Picture: LBBD Archives/Valence House
Drive 24