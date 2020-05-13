There With You: Food banks in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Tower Hamlets receive donations from Tesco

Tesco and the British Red Cross teamed up to donate 7,600 items to food banks in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Tower Hamlets. Picture: British Red Cross British Red Cross

Thousands of food and toiletry items have been donated to food banks across Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Tower Hamlets to help support families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 7,600 items from Tesco - including cereal, bread and fresh fruit and vegetables - have been delivered to each borough’s food banks by British Red Cross teams in response to an appeal from mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who warned that some faced closure due to a lack of funding, supplies and volunteers.

The supermarket and the charity have been working together since 2007 and the donation to the food banks is part of a London-wide initiative to donate almost 70,000 food items that will be given to those most in need.

David Waldron, Tesco director for north London, said: “These are challenging times for everyone, but especially for the most vulnerable in our communities.

“It is a privilege to be working with the British Red Cross to help provide essentials to food banks in need and alleviate some of the worry about getting vital food items.”

You may also want to watch:

Cristina Dalton, the London emergency response operations manager for British Red Cross, added: “This unprecedented global health emergency requires us all to pull together.

“As part of the British Red Cross’ response to coronavirus, we’re delving deep into the heart of communities across the UK to help strengthen support for the most vulnerable people.

“A large part of our work involves delivering essential food parcels and medicines to those unable to get out. Thanks to Tesco’s incredible support, our emergency response teams across the UK can access the food they need swiftly to ensure nobody faces this crisis alone.”

Team Rubicon - a disaster response organisation - was also on hand to help, providing volunteers and transport to support in distributing the huge amount of food being donated.

Richard Sharp, chief executive of Team Rubicon UK, said: “We were delighted to be part of this collaborative effort with British Red Cross, Tesco and Team Brit who supplied vehicles for us.

“The call was put out at short notice and it really demonstrates how people are prepared to step up and work together during this crisis to help those most in need.”