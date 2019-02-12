Search

Fundraising page set up after Barking Rugby Club U17 players injured in A13 crash

PUBLISHED: 17:27 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 20 February 2019

The air ambulance at the crash scene. Picture: LAS.

The air ambulance at the crash scene. Picture: LAS.

A fundraising page has been set up to help three young rugby players who were seriously injured in a car crash on the A13.

The boys, all members of Barking Rugby Club’s under 17 squad, were travelling to a match against Thurrock when the car - also containing the dad and brother of one of the players - came off the road between Dagenham and Wennington at around 10am on Sunday, February 10.

They were taken to the Royal London Hospital, with two of those involved said to have potentially life-changing injuries.

The rugby community has united to support those injured and their families, with clubs from across Essex donating to the fundraising page set up by Barking RFC.

A statement on the page explained: “Our aim is to help aid those involved as much as possible during their recovery.”

More than £1,700 of the £10,000 target has been raised in just two days.

To donate, click here.

