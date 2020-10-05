Search

Police release description of suspect following alleged rape in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 14:13 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:19 05 October 2020

Police have released a description of a man following an alleged rape in the Barnmead Road area of Dagenham. Picture: Google

Archant

The police have released a man’s description following an alleged rape in Dagenham.

A woman was subjected to a serious sexual assault in the Barnmead Road area at about 2am on Sunday, October 4.

She is currently being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers have launched a manhunt to find the suspect who is described as white, of slim build, about five foot eight inches tall and aged in his mid-20s.

He was wearing blue jeans, white trainers and a cream, round necked jumper. He spoke with an English accent.

There have been no arrests so far, but police continue to make enquiries into the cicumstances.

A Met spokesperson said: “If you saw a male of this description or remember any other suspicious activity in the area at the time, please contact police urgently on 101 or tweet @MetCC.”

You can also call Crimestoppers without having to give your name on 0800 555 111.

For support, victims of abuse, sexual violence and domestic violence can contact NIA on 020 7683 1270 0r visit niaendingviolence.org.uk/get-help/

