Budding Barking author celebrates after seeing her first horror novel published

PUBLISHED: 17:24 07 August 2020

Suzanne Burrows with a copy of her debut novel The Divided. Picture: Neil Burrows

An author is celebrating after seeing her first novel published.

The Divided is a horror which tells the stories of Eliza and Amy. Picture: New Generation PublishingThe Divided is a horror which tells the stories of Eliza and Amy. Picture: New Generation Publishing

Suzanne Burrows, from Barking, received the first copy of horror story The Divided hot off the press. It tells the story of Eliza, a 19th century orphan who ends up in an asylum where the owners carry out experiments on patients.

Eliza’s tale is coupled with a second which flashes forward to the modern day and sees character Amy visiting the asylum, now a hotel, and experiencing ghostly goings-on.

Suzanne, on seeing her work in print, said: “It was just so exciting. I’ve always dreamt of doing it. It’s an unreal feeling. I felt like I was in the twilight zone. It’s something I always wanted, but didn’t think I would achieve.”

The 51-year-old horror fan started writing seriously about six or seven years ago, although she has loved crafting stories ever since she was a child. An admirer of the work of American writer Stephen King, whose books include It and The Shining, Suzanne credits getting into the genre as a result of watching Hammer horror films when she was growing up. “I just like getting scared,” she said.

Suzanne, who works for a surveyor’s firm in Leytonstone, wrote The Divided in her spare time. Her first taste of success came after she entered 3,000 words of the story in a competition run by the creative writing programme Pen to Print.

Her work was shortlisted, Suzanne was assigned a mentor – crime writer Barbara Nadel – and she went on to finish the book.

A few weeks ago, Suzanne appeared on writer and broadcaster Robert Elms’s BBC Radio London show where she read an extract from the novel.

However, grandchildren Chloe, four, and seven-year-old Riley will have to wait to read it after getting a bit spooked when they heard Suzanne’s reading over the airwaves. Now with one novel out there, the author is submitting work to publishing houses in the hopes of turning her passion into a career.

To order a copy visit Amazon.

