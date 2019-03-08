Chair of Dagenham autism charity retires after 20 years

Chair of trustees Delia Rowley has stepped-down after 20 years with the charity. Picture: Sycamore Trust. Sycamore Trust

A leader at a Dagenham charity providing front-line care to autistic children has retired after 20 years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Delia Rowley was chair of the board of trustees at Sycamore Trust, which supports people on the autistic spectrum and their families.

At the charity's October 16 annual general meeting, she announced it would be her last as chair.

You may also want to watch:

"When I first joined the organisation, my passion and drive was about giving people with a diagnosis a voice and have their personal potential recognised and developed," Ms Rowley said.

"Now Sycamore Trust has reached a point where people with autism and learning disabilities are given the opportunity to speak for themselves and to showcase their own talents."

Ms Rowley has been involved with the trust since she brought her son Alex to the charity two decades ago.

Sycamore Trust CEO Chris Gillbanks thanked Ms Rowley and said she would be a hard act to follow.

Long-time trustee Jo Baty is now stepping up to the role of chair.