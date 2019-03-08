Search

Dagenham charity up for national awards for helping mums with learning disabilities

PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 September 2019

The Sycamore Trust's Ann Marie Lyons-Mummery and Cheryl Kearney. The support workers run the charity's Swap initiative to help non-verbal children. Picture: Sycamore Trust.

Sycamore Trust

Dagenham autism charity the Sycamore Trust has been nominated for two prestigious national awards.

It's being applauded for programmes helping pregnant women with learning disabilities and using an alternative communication system designed to help children and their families develop communication skills.

Called Parenting Pathways and Speak With a Picture respectively, they have both been nominated at the Children's and Young People's Awards.

In their 14th year, the awards celebrate excellent work with children, young people and families.

Swap has been nominated for the Early Intervention Award. Parenting Pathways has been put forward for the PHSE category.

Parenting Pathways was in the limelight last year as well, when it was up for the safeguarding category.

The charity's senior project manager Jean Rayner was delighted with the nominations.

She said: "We're thrilled to be nominated for such a prestigious national award."

