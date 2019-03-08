Boost for self-esteem and social skills as autistic youngsters taken on trip by Dagenham charity

Some of the borough's autistic young people have been treated to a week away to boost their confidence and social skills.

Dagenham's Sycamore Trust took around 30 young people between nine and 18 for a five-day trip to Stubbers Adventure Centre in Upminster.

They took part in activities like paddle boarding, power boating, jet-skis, laser tag and raft building.

Sharon Malladine's son, Ryan, was one of the children at the centre. Sharon, of Dagenham, said: "He loved it. He loves taking part and getting dirty, especially the water activities.

"He socialises with other children, which he doesn't normally get the chance to do, and it is a huge boost to his confidence and self-esteem."

Jean Rayner is senior project manager at the Sycamore Trust and responsible for organising the trip.

She said regulars and new faces all learned vital life skills.

"It's especially pleasing to see how some of the young people who have been coming for a few years now have matured into responsible young adults," she added.