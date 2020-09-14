Search

Advanced search

Dagenham woman’s dream to study at Cambridge University comes true thanks to ‘generous’ donors

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 September 2020

Tamara Valentina is on her way to Cambridge University thanks to generous supporters. Picture: Tamara Valentina

Tamara Valentina is on her way to Cambridge University thanks to generous supporters. Picture: Tamara Valentina

Archant

A woman’s dream of studying at Cambridge University has come true after she raised more than £23,000.

Tamara Valentina frm Dagenham has raised more than £23,000 to secure her place at the University of Cambridge. Picture: Savanna AchampongTamara Valentina frm Dagenham has raised more than £23,000 to secure her place at the University of Cambridge. Picture: Savanna Achampong

Tamara Valentina from Dagenham is due to start her master’s degree in psychology and education thanks to donations from the public, a scholarship and her determination not to let humble beginnings hold her back.

A delighted Tamara said: “It’s just amazing. It’s mind-blowing. I feel overwhelmed at people’s generosity. This changes everything.

“It means I can now go to the university, but also not have to worry about the financial burden. Friends and family feel like they are coming with me. Everyone is rooting for me.”

The Warwick University graduate raised £13,100 through a GoFundMe page, smashing a £11,640 target.

On top of that, the 23-year-old scooped £12,500 from The Black Heart Foundation which improves access to education for underprivileged young people.

You may also want to watch:

To supporters, Tamara said: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. They are part of this journey with me now. Whatever I do next, I am forever grateful.”

Before achieving her goal, Tamara had feared she would lose out on a rare opportunity for people from poorer households as well as black and ethnic minorities because of the expense.

But she had this message for anyone else faced with a similar situation: “If you know what it is you want, go at it with every fibre of your being.

“When you want something hard enough, people can see that passion and will find a way to help you. Don’t let funding put you off.

“It’s definitely difficult, but if you want something, go for it.”

Tamara’s study will focus on ways of breaking down the barriers which can prevent youngsters from less well off homes doing well in education, something which the coronavirus pandemic has affected with children having missed months of school.

She explained how Covid-19’s impact on youngsters’ schooling has shone an even brighter light on already existing gaps in attainment between poorer children and better off peers.

And that’s a gap which Tamara is determined to narrow through her work at one of the world’s top universities.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after suspected hit and run in Dagenham car park

A 47-year-old man was fatally injured in a car park in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

Barking nightclub shut down for alleged Covid breach

The Deuce Lounge in London Road, Barking, was accused of holding a party with no social distancing. Picture: LDRS

Barking and Dagenham sees lowest number of Covid-19 tests in capital, figures show

Figures seen by the Post show that Barking and Dagenham has seen the lowest percentage of tests but the highest percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 in the capital. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking and Dagenham is ‘close to the trigger point’ as a place to watch for rising Covid-19 cases, meeting hears

Barking and Dagenham has seen 57 to 60 positive cases of coronavirus in the two weeks up to September 7. Picture: Luke Acton.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after suspected hit and run in Dagenham car park

A 47-year-old man was fatally injured in a car park in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

Barking nightclub shut down for alleged Covid breach

The Deuce Lounge in London Road, Barking, was accused of holding a party with no social distancing. Picture: LDRS

Barking and Dagenham sees lowest number of Covid-19 tests in capital, figures show

Figures seen by the Post show that Barking and Dagenham has seen the lowest percentage of tests but the highest percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 in the capital. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking and Dagenham is ‘close to the trigger point’ as a place to watch for rising Covid-19 cases, meeting hears

Barking and Dagenham has seen 57 to 60 positive cases of coronavirus in the two weeks up to September 7. Picture: Luke Acton.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham woman’s dream to study at Cambridge University comes true thanks to ‘generous’ donors

Tamara Valentina is on her way to Cambridge University thanks to generous supporters. Picture: Tamara Valentina

Dagenham were below par insists manager McMahon

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

West Ham boss Beard says they must put heavy Arsenal defeat behind them

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (left) and West Ham United's Rachel Daly battle for the ball during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas says new affordable homes plan neglects renters

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas has reacted to the latest Affordable Homes Programme, published last week by the government. Picture: Houses of Parliament/Office of Jon Cruddas