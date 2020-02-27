Flipping good fun in Barking college's annual Pancake Day race

Habil Mustapha (left) on his way to victory in the men's annual Pancake Day race at the Technical Skills Academy in Barking. Picture: TSA Archant

Frying pan-wielding competitors braved blustery conditions for a college's annual Pancake Day race.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Students and staff from Barking and Dagenham College's campus in Short Blue Place, Barking, overcame high winds to take part in an annual race and flipping competition on Tuesday, February 25.

Youngsters from a range of different courses took part in the annual pancake race organised by the academy's English lecturer, John Peacock.

You may also want to watch:

Despite the windy weather threatening to blow the pancakes off course, the race was hailed a success by the organisers.

Winners included student Habil Mustapha who won the men's race and Michaela Wallis who won the women's. The top flipper, by a unanimous vote from the judges, was hair and beauty student Mollie Howe.

The event was organised and sponsored by lecturer Mr Peacock with assistance from enrichment apprentice, Harry Gilham.

The college's central Barking campus offers courses for students aged 16-18. Facilities are modelled on real working environments such as a salon and a hair academy which is open to the public.