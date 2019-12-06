Search

Students clean up Barking as part of Beautiful Boroughs project

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 December 2019

The 16 to 19-year old students from the Technical Skills Academy helped make Barking a better and cleaner place. Picture: TSA

The 16 to 19-year old students from the Technical Skills Academy helped make Barking a better and cleaner place. Picture: TSA

A team of students have cleared almost 40 bags of rubbish from the grounds around Barking Abbey as part of a capital-wide push against litter.

Youngsters from the Technical Skills Academy in Short Blue Place, Barking, cleaned up the area as part of the Beautiful Boroughs project.

A group of 24 English for speakers of other languages (ESOL) students donned high-vis jackets and picked up litter pickers on Thursday, December 5, collecting 38 bags of rubbish from Abbey Field.

Jennifer Forster, ESOL lecturer at the college, said: "The students loved taking part in this community activity. They were so proud to see the difference they made.

"The environment we live in certainly has an effect on our mood and looking over a beautiful clean green space at the end of the day definitely made myself and the students feel happy. We do hope other people feel the same."

Charity CleanupUK's Beautiful Boroughs project runs across 12 London boroughs. It aims to tackle the country's litter problem and strengthen communities by encouraging volunteer litter picking.

Hopes for more jobs and investment as data centre from Japanese giant gets ready to open in Dagenham

One of the bare server halls in the data centre. It's slated to open May 1, 2020. Picture: Luke Acton.

Parents hail ‘hero’ who saved their six-year old son from dog attack in Dagenham

L-R: Sister Ishnoor, aged two, mum Sandeep Kaur, dad Harpal Singh and Arjun, six, at their home in Dagenham. Picture: Jon King

New parking system installed at Barking’s Vicarage Field

Vicarage Field is set to introduce a new parking system in an effort to prevent queuing. Picture: Ken Mears.

Dagenham man, 20, jailed after string of vehicle thefts in Kent

Kyle Ainsley, 20, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment after stealing vehicles from the driveways in Kent. Picture: Kent Police

Dagenham primary’s choir reaches final 12 of Chris Evans Breakfast Show’s 12 Schools of Christmas competition

Marsh Green primary's choir has made it through to the final dozen of the Chris Evans Breakfast Show and Sky Cinema competition. Picture: Marsh Green

