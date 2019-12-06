Students clean up Barking as part of Beautiful Boroughs project

The 16 to 19-year old students from the Technical Skills Academy helped make Barking a better and cleaner place. Picture: TSA Archant

A team of students have cleared almost 40 bags of rubbish from the grounds around Barking Abbey as part of a capital-wide push against litter.

Youngsters from the Technical Skills Academy in Short Blue Place, Barking, cleaned up the area as part of the Beautiful Boroughs project.

A group of 24 English for speakers of other languages (ESOL) students donned high-vis jackets and picked up litter pickers on Thursday, December 5, collecting 38 bags of rubbish from Abbey Field.

Jennifer Forster, ESOL lecturer at the college, said: "The students loved taking part in this community activity. They were so proud to see the difference they made.

"The environment we live in certainly has an effect on our mood and looking over a beautiful clean green space at the end of the day definitely made myself and the students feel happy. We do hope other people feel the same."

Charity CleanupUK's Beautiful Boroughs project runs across 12 London boroughs. It aims to tackle the country's litter problem and strengthen communities by encouraging volunteer litter picking.