Teen Dagenham musician plays with London Symphony Orchestra in front of 7,000

The dance-inspired programme featured music by Dvor‡k, Poulenc and Ravel. The highlight of BMW Classics 2019 was the world premiere of a specially commissioned work by Bushra El-Turk called 'Tuque'. Picture: David Parry /PA Wire PA

A young musician from Barking and Dagenham has taken the stage with the London Symphony Orchestra in Trafalgar Square to perform in front of more than 7,000 people.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barking and Dagenham clarinet player Teri Keenan (not pictured) joined the world-class professionals for the event. Picture: Doug Peters/PA Wire Barking and Dagenham clarinet player Teri Keenan (not pictured) joined the world-class professionals for the event. Picture: Doug Peters/PA Wire

Clarinet player Teri Keenan is 18 played alongside the world-class performers on Sunday, June 30 for the annual BMW Classic event.

It's thought to be the largest open-air classical music performance in London.

Teri is from Dagenham and went to Jo Richardson secondary school.

She is in the LSO's On Track programme, which gets east London's young performers on stage and creating with professional musicians.

The On Track programme celebrated its tenth birthday last year. More than 50 young musicians part of it were with Teri on the Sunday.

"It's a good feeling to have when, once you've performed, you look up at the end and when you take your bow you get a sense of achievement and accomplishment," Teri said.

The piece they performed is called 'Tuques', written by the celebrated London composer Bushra El-Turk.

The work was specially commissioned for the show, which had a 'dance-inspired' programme.

Sir Simon Rattle conducts the London Symphony Orchestra with musicians aged 8 to 18 from the Guildhall School of Music & Drama and young musicians from the LSO On Track programme at the BMW Classic event in Trafalgar Square. Picture: David Parry /PA Wire Sir Simon Rattle conducts the London Symphony Orchestra with musicians aged 8 to 18 from the Guildhall School of Music & Drama and young musicians from the LSO On Track programme at the BMW Classic event in Trafalgar Square. Picture: David Parry /PA Wire

You may also want to watch:

"It was very different to what I've been used to playing. I've played some twenty-first century pieces before and this is something that's completely different.

"It was very strange playing it. Every experience I'm grateful for.

"Once your part slots into place and you get a feel for [how it fits into the whole orchestra], everything really comes together nicely.

"I really enjoyed playing the piece and listening to it as well."

Teri described her part as a 'rhythmic drive' performed by both woodwind and strings. It was percussive, the string section hitting their instruments.

Along with performing in front of thousands, being surrounded by people at the top of their field was a highlight.

"You always feel privileged that the people you're sitting next to have had years of experience and they can pass knowledge down to you and how to practice your instrument," Teri added.

LSO director Sir Simon Rattle is conducted the performance.

Before the event, he said he was thrilled to share the stage with the LSO and talented young musicians.

He added: "This event highlights the fact that the enjoyment of hearing live orchestral music is not merely restricted to concert halls, and it can and should be accessible to everyone."