Call for talented Thames-side photographers for picture contest

This photograph from Bill Green was the overall winner at Thames Lens 2018. Picture: Bill Green. Bill Green

Budding photographers are being asked to get their cameras out and create beautiful images of the Thames for a competition celebrating the river.

The photograph that cliched David Nicholls the Thames Lens 2018 PLA award. Picture: David Nicholls. The photograph that cliched David Nicholls the Thames Lens 2018 PLA award. Picture: David Nicholls.

With the theme "Thames Discovered", the Thames Lens contest is asking entrants to get up-close-and-personal with the hidden and unknown parts of the waterway.

Illuminated river bridges, riverside walkways and beaches are all prime locations for the competition, which is put on by the Thames Festival Trust.

In it's 14th year, the goal is to capture the stories of life, industry and culture that take place on and by the Thames. Previous winners include photographs of seals and London's twilight skyline.

"London's past, present and future is reflected in the turbulent waters of the River Thames," said Adrian Evans, director of Thames Festival Trust. "I urge [everyone] to get creative with [their] camera and smart phone and capture the spirit and hidden treasures of this iconic river of ours."

Winners a runners-up will get to display their work in a exhibition at a riverside gallery. The opening is set to include "high-profile" guests. Prizes include a late-night ride on a Thames Rocket motorboat and photography classes at the London School of Photography.

"The river means different things to different people - a place to relax by the riverside, a way to get around, the heart of sporting communities, a trading hub, a unique and valued habitat and so much more," said Alistair Gale, director of corporate affairs at the Port of London Authority, which helps guide ships and clear rubbish and driftwood in the river. It supports Thames Lens.

Photographer Hannah Smiles - one of the competition's judges - will be leading a photography walk focusing on mudlarking, plastic pollution and the photographic opportunities the Thames offers. It's set to cover the foreshore around Southwark Bridge, rotting Victorian jetties and ancient tree roots and is on January 12 from 9.30am to 11am.

The deadline for submissions is January 31. Judges for Thames Lens 2019 include representatives from the Thames Festival Trust and Port of London Authority, alongside Ms Smiles.

More information and tickets for the photography walk can be found at thamesfestivaltrust.org.