Competition invites amateur photographers to capture the ‘Thames unlocked’

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 August 2020

Thames Lens 2019 overall winner 'Waterman' by Susan Matthews . Picture: Susan Matthews courtesy of Thames Festival Trust.

Amateur photographers are encouraged to capture the Thames as it comes back to life after months of lockdown restrictions.

Run by the Thames Festival Trust and the Port of London Authority, the annual Thames Lens photography competition encourages people to discover and share the myriad of perspectives the tidal river offers.

This year’s theme is “Thames unlocked.”

Trust director Adrian Evans said he hopes the competition “will draw people to the calming waters of the river, both to pause and reflect, while they seek inspiration to capture the river as it unlocks.”

There is an under 25 category and prizes include photography courses, exhibition tickets, and vouchers.

Winners and runners-up will be displayed at an exclusive exhibition, if Covid-19 restrictions allow.

Enter by January 29, 2021 and visit bit.ly/thameslens for more information.

