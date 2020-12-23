Barking development with 156 homes given nod

Published: 12:30 PM December 23, 2020

Plans to build a development with 156 homes and space for businesses have been given the green light.

The bid was approved by Barking and Dagenham Council’s planning committee members on Monday, December 21.

The decision means 156 affordable homes for rent will be built alongside 5,085 sq m of light industrial space at the two acre site in Thames Road, Barking.

Cllr Cameron Geddes, cabinet member for regeneration and social housing, said: “We’re trying to do regeneration differently in Barking and Dagenham.

“We’re about delivering inclusive growth and this development in Thames Road is a great example of intelligent regeneration.

"It will produce jobs and quality homes for people at rents they can afford - and all in a sustainable way. It’s a model for future regeneration.”

The site is on the corner of Thames Road and Crossness Road and acts as a key gateway into the Barking Riverside area.

The Thames Road development will include 156 affordable homes of which half would be reserved for people on the council's waiting list.

The scheme is for 39 one-bedroom, 77 two-bedroom and 40 three-bedroom homes.

The proposal is for 77 London affordable rent and 79 affordable rent dwellings spread across four blocks rising from seven up to 16 storeys.

Also included is 5,085 square metres of light industrial units for new or expanding businesses; 60 trees; green spaces and play areas as well as balconies and green roof terraces.

In total, 70 per cent of hot water and heating is expected to be provided by air source heat pumps.

A café is due to be "reinstated" at the site where one currently stands.

Of the 364 neighbouring properties consulted about the plan, three responded.

Barking Reach Residents Association raised concerns about parking, saying 47 bays at the development would put "huge pressure" on surrounding streets.

Ben Green, the senior development manager at Be First who will oversee the development, said: “Be First is about building sustainable communities that create new jobs and new homes.

"12 Thames Road is a statement of intent for Be First and the council, who have ambitious plans to regenerate the area.”