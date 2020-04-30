More than 1,600 noise complaints in Barking and Dagenham last year

Entrance to Thames View Estate in Barking. Picture: Sludge G on Flickr Archant

The Student View is a charity that teaches young people from The Warren School and Dagenham Park CoE School how to spot misinformation and write real news stories about Barking and Dagenham to encourage them to engage with their communities. This is one of their stories

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A total of 1,601 noise complaints were reported to Barking and Dagenham Council last year.

Thames is the ward with the most trouble, with an average of 12 complaints a month between 2015 and 2019 – a total of 725.

Representative for the ward, Cllr Cameron Geddes said: “As local councillors we are very aware of the problems with noise our residents endure mainly due to having industries so close to their properties.

“This is particularly the case for residents near to River Road and Thames Road and also at Scratton’s Farm.”

Longbridge, the ward between Barking and Mayesbrook Parks, had the fewest with only 198 interventions from the council in five years.

You may also want to watch:

However, total reports of loud neighbours across the borough have reduced since 2015, when the council had 2,369 complaints recorded. Complaints are down 32per cent to 1,601 in 2019.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement, said: “Persistently noisy neighbours is an example of anti-social behaviour, and the disruption it causes is not nice.

“We have a team at the council that can collect evidence, and officers who work with residents to try to resolve the issues. The latter part is an important factor in why we have seen fewer cases of noise nuisance reported to us.”

She explained how noise complaints are part of a consolidation of services called Community Solutions, which “ensures that help and support is given at the earliest opportunity, having the greatest impact and to prevent issues becoming more serious down the line”.

Since the merger two years ago, she added: “Staff are now much better equipped and able to look at more complicated cases, and to work with residents to find resolutions.

“Tackling disputes between neighbours and anti-social behaviour with a more rounded approach is delivering results.”

However, if these disputes are not resolved, the council can issue a noise abatement order, which if broken can result in further legal action with a fine of up to £5,000 for a home or £20,000 for a business. Noise nuisance can be reported on the council website.

* The findings were sourced by media literacy charity The Student View in a Freedom of Information request submitted to Barking and Dagenham Borough Council.