Search

Advanced search

Barking Riverside residents smash Thames run challenge

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 11 November 2020

Youngsters take part in the challenge. Picture: Barking Riverside

Youngsters take part in the challenge. Picture: Barking Riverside

Barking Riverside

How far could you run in a month?

For people living in Thames Ward, the answer was a cumulative 2,600km - more than eight times their target of the length of the River Thames.

During October, more than 450 people got involved in the Barking Riverside virtual run and the initial aim of 364km was met within the first week.

So the challenge - organised by Barking Riverside Limited in partnership with Sporting Events UK - was revised to see how many times they could run the length of the UK’s longest river in the 31 day period.

Varsha Patel, the PR and events manager for Barking Riverside, said, “We are absolutely delighted with the success of the Barking Riverside Virtual Run, and have been thrilled with the exceptional enthusiasm and efforts from local residents of Thames Ward throughout October.

You may also want to watch:

“At Barking Riverside, we prioritise healthy living for all residents, and we hope that the Virtual Run will have provided the opportunity for members of the community to get active, promoting the importance of exercise and a healthy lifestyle.

“This will have been the first step for many and we look forward to seeing local people continue their running or walking as we head into the winter months.”

Barry Hopkins, director at Sporting Events UK, added: “We are thrilled that the community has enjoyed working together to achieve the collective goal of walking or running the length of the Thames and are amazed with the final distance total.

“A big congratulations should go to every one of those who took part and contributed to the total.”

Anyone who lives, works or goes to school in the ward was able to participate, with those joining also eligible to win a prize in a range of categories such as most runs contributed or best running selfie.

All 454 runners, were also rewarded with a special medal to recognise their effort and enthusiasm.

Barking Riverside has also donated £4,000 to Sporting Equals - a charity which promotes equality and diversity in sport - in recognition of the efforts of those taking part in the run.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Barking’s homeless ‘Santa Claus’ celebrates a year off the streets

Ray Bryant spent years on the streets but is now enjoying life under one roof. Picture: Jon King

Dagenham man arrested after woman seriously injured in crash between lorry and cyclist

A Dagenham man has been arrested after a lorry and a cyclist collided on the A127 in Basildon, east of the Fortune of War roundabout, about 6am on Monday, November 9. Picture: Google

Becontree mum raises £750 by tattooing head in honour of girl, 13, who died after twice beating cancer

L-R: Jo Applegarth is aiming to raise £10,000 to help towards treatment for her cousin, Eloise Taylor, 13, who is battling leukemia for a second time. Picture: Jo Applegarth

East London boroughs to benefit from weekly allocation of rapid coronavirus test kits

British Army Brigadier Joe Fossey, who is coordinating the mass coronavirus testing pilot in Liverpool, holds up the components of a lateral flow Covid-19 test. Picture: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

Barking and Dagenham marks scaled back Remembrance Sunday

Dignitaries mark Remembrance Day at Eastbrook Cemetery. Picture: LBBD

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Barking’s homeless ‘Santa Claus’ celebrates a year off the streets

Ray Bryant spent years on the streets but is now enjoying life under one roof. Picture: Jon King

Dagenham man arrested after woman seriously injured in crash between lorry and cyclist

A Dagenham man has been arrested after a lorry and a cyclist collided on the A127 in Basildon, east of the Fortune of War roundabout, about 6am on Monday, November 9. Picture: Google

Becontree mum raises £750 by tattooing head in honour of girl, 13, who died after twice beating cancer

L-R: Jo Applegarth is aiming to raise £10,000 to help towards treatment for her cousin, Eloise Taylor, 13, who is battling leukemia for a second time. Picture: Jo Applegarth

East London boroughs to benefit from weekly allocation of rapid coronavirus test kits

British Army Brigadier Joe Fossey, who is coordinating the mass coronavirus testing pilot in Liverpool, holds up the components of a lateral flow Covid-19 test. Picture: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

Barking and Dagenham marks scaled back Remembrance Sunday

Dignitaries mark Remembrance Day at Eastbrook Cemetery. Picture: LBBD

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers boss Daryl McMahon praises ‘controlled’ performance in win at Boreham Wood

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Barking Riverside residents smash Thames run challenge

Youngsters take part in the challenge. Picture: Barking Riverside

You can make a real difference by training as a school teacher

POSITIVE INFULENCE: Teachers find it highly rewarding to see pupils suceed Picture: contributed

Shop Local: MPs urge Barking and Dagenham residents to support independent businesses hit by second lockdown

Barking MP Margaret Hodge and Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas. Pictures: Ken Mears / Pawel Szewczyk

Health trust apologises for death of Barking man at King George Hospital four years ago

Numerous doctors said Stanley Babbs should not have been given a scan using contrast dye given his known health problems. Picture: Alec Babbs