Barking Riverside residents smash Thames run challenge

Youngsters take part in the challenge. Picture: Barking Riverside Barking Riverside

How far could you run in a month?

For people living in Thames Ward, the answer was a cumulative 2,600km - more than eight times their target of the length of the River Thames.

During October, more than 450 people got involved in the Barking Riverside virtual run and the initial aim of 364km was met within the first week.

So the challenge - organised by Barking Riverside Limited in partnership with Sporting Events UK - was revised to see how many times they could run the length of the UK’s longest river in the 31 day period.

Varsha Patel, the PR and events manager for Barking Riverside, said, “We are absolutely delighted with the success of the Barking Riverside Virtual Run, and have been thrilled with the exceptional enthusiasm and efforts from local residents of Thames Ward throughout October.

“At Barking Riverside, we prioritise healthy living for all residents, and we hope that the Virtual Run will have provided the opportunity for members of the community to get active, promoting the importance of exercise and a healthy lifestyle.

“This will have been the first step for many and we look forward to seeing local people continue their running or walking as we head into the winter months.”

Barry Hopkins, director at Sporting Events UK, added: “We are thrilled that the community has enjoyed working together to achieve the collective goal of walking or running the length of the Thames and are amazed with the final distance total.

“A big congratulations should go to every one of those who took part and contributed to the total.”

Anyone who lives, works or goes to school in the ward was able to participate, with those joining also eligible to win a prize in a range of categories such as most runs contributed or best running selfie.

All 454 runners, were also rewarded with a special medal to recognise their effort and enthusiasm.

Barking Riverside has also donated £4,000 to Sporting Equals - a charity which promotes equality and diversity in sport - in recognition of the efforts of those taking part in the run.