Views sought on plans to restore rivers at meeting in Rush Green

Plans to restore the River Rom and River Ingrebourne are to go on show at The Millenium Centre. Picture: John Sutton/Clearwater Photography ©2016, Clearwater Photography

People are being asked for their views on plans to restore the Rom and Ingrebourne rivers.

Details of the restoration project, future events and volunteering opportunities are to go on show at The Millenium Centre, The Chase, Dagenham Road, Rush Green tomorrow (October 30) from 10am to 1pm.

Project manager, Lily Mackie, said: "We aim to improve biodiversity, reduce flood risk and increase access to the rivers for the community.

"Reconnecting communities with their rivers is at the heart of Thames21's work."

Thames21 is one of the partners in a five year programme to undo some of the damage caused by decades of human intervention in an old fen landscape encompassing the London boundary and south Essex.

The Land of the Fanns area extends from the River Rom/Beam in the west towards Basildon in the east and from Brentwood in the north to the River Thames.

Decades of road-building, housing growth, quarrying and landfill have left the landscape fragmented.

The project's overall aims include reconnecting the river to the floodplain; improving habitats for wildlife and putting on events.