Search

Advanced search

Views sought on plans to restore rivers at meeting in Rush Green

PUBLISHED: 16:57 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 29 October 2019

Plans to restore the River Rom and River Ingrebourne are to go on show at The Millenium Centre. Picture: John Sutton/Clearwater Photography

Plans to restore the River Rom and River Ingrebourne are to go on show at The Millenium Centre. Picture: John Sutton/Clearwater Photography

©2016, Clearwater Photography

People are being asked for their views on plans to restore the Rom and Ingrebourne rivers.

Details of the restoration project, future events and volunteering opportunities are to go on show at The Millenium Centre, The Chase, Dagenham Road, Rush Green tomorrow (October 30) from 10am to 1pm.

Project manager, Lily Mackie, said: "We aim to improve biodiversity, reduce flood risk and increase access to the rivers for the community.

You may also want to watch:

"Reconnecting communities with their rivers is at the heart of Thames21's work."

Thames21 is one of the partners in a five year programme to undo some of the damage caused by decades of human intervention in an old fen landscape encompassing the London boundary and south Essex.

The Land of the Fanns area extends from the River Rom/Beam in the west towards Basildon in the east and from Brentwood in the north to the River Thames.

Decades of road-building, housing growth, quarrying and landfill have left the landscape fragmented.

The project's overall aims include reconnecting the river to the floodplain; improving habitats for wildlife and putting on events.

Most Read

Most deprived neighbourhoods in Barking and Dagenham revealed as council chiefs slam years of austerity

Parts of Barking and Dagenham are among the 10pc classed as 'most deprived' in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Girl in hospital after car smashes into shop near Barking station

A car crashed into this shop on Station Parade in Barking. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Labour members to choose party’s next parliamentary candidate for Barking tonight

Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Boy stabbed in the head in Dagenham

Church Elm Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Margaret Hodge reselected as Barking Labour candidate

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images

Most Read

Most deprived neighbourhoods in Barking and Dagenham revealed as council chiefs slam years of austerity

Parts of Barking and Dagenham are among the 10pc classed as 'most deprived' in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Girl in hospital after car smashes into shop near Barking station

A car crashed into this shop on Station Parade in Barking. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Labour members to choose party’s next parliamentary candidate for Barking tonight

Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Boy stabbed in the head in Dagenham

Church Elm Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Margaret Hodge reselected as Barking Labour candidate

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

World Cup: Cueto cheering England after 2007 near-miss

England's Mark Cueto puts the ball down for a try in the 2007 Rugby World Cup final against South Africa, which is disallowed (pic David Davies/PA)

Youth Football: Sussex 1 Essex 0

Essex under-18's in action against Sussex (Pic: Mark Wallis/www.essexfa.com)

World Cup: Most powerful teams in final says Mitchell

England's defence coach John Mitchell during a press conference at Keio Plaza Hotel, Tokyo.

Views sought on plans to restore rivers at meeting in Rush Green

Plans to restore the River Rom and River Ingrebourne are to go on show at The Millenium Centre. Picture: John Sutton/Clearwater Photography

Borough marks Diwali with speeches, drawings and fireworks in Barking

The interfaith drawing in front of the town hall. Picture: Peter Chand.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists