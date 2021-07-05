Pictures: Family fun in Barking and Dagenham to celebrate the NHS

Gallery

Published: 11:53 AM July 5, 2021

A variety of performers entertained crowds at Valence Park on Sunday, July 4, as part of the Barking and Dagenham Thank You Roadshow. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Singing, dancing and entertainment filled Barking and Dagenham parks over the weekend as the Thank You Roadshow for the NHS kicked off.

Six parks hosted a variety of entertainment across Saturday and Sunday (July 3 and 4), including vintage singers trio The Knightingales, rainbow stilt walkers Upper Level, Barking and Dagenham Youth Dance, Black Eagles acrobats, street theatre by Hope and Joy from Swank, and Carlie Townsend.

The fun continues today (Monday, July 5) - the 73rd anniversary of the NHS - as the roadshow visits every ward in the borough.

As a three-day event which coincides with the first national NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers Day on July 5, the Thank You Roadshow was devised by Barking and Dagenham council as a way to thank key workers and the community for their efforts during the pandemic.

Here are some highlights from Valence Park on Sunday.

Anca Dadra with her children Palneet, seven, Sofia, five, Sarah, two, and Manvi, nine, at Valence Park. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Barking and Dagenham Youth Dance (BDYD) had children on their feet dancing along. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Emma and Jamie Wilson with Rufus. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Risilda Dauti, 10, Elena Dauti, one, Lorand Dauti, five, Lorena Dauti, six, Isabella Priscop, five and Rion Dauti, six. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Sduti Karia, two, on play equipment at Valence Park.

Rainbow stilt walkers Upper Level. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Harry Maguire, five and Jacob Maguire, six. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Street theatre performers Hope and Joy from Swank. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Vintage singing trio The Knightingales. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Yasir and Khushboo Magsi with their children Areesha, four, and Rayan, seven. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Street theatre performers Swank entertained youngsters. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

There was fun for all ages at Valence Park. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Risilda Dauti, 10, Rion Dauti, five, Lorena Dauti, six, Lorand Dauti, five and Isabella Pricop, seven, enjoyed dancing along to the entertainment. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

It wasn't just children joining the fun at Valence Park.

Barking and Dagenham's Thank you Roadshow on Sunday at Valence Park. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Lorena Dauti, six, enjoyed the entertainment. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Areesha Magsi, four, had fun dancing.

Acrobats the Black Eagles brought plenty of energy to the stage. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Black Eagles impressed the crowd with their acrobatics. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Youth dancers putting on a show. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins



