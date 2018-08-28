Search

Chaser star to host quiz at Mecca bingo club in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 January 2019

Mark Labbett will be at Mecca in Dagenham on January 25. Pic: Tim Smithies

Mark Labbett will be at Mecca in Dagenham on January 25. Pic: Tim Smithies

www.timsmithies.com

Can you take on The Chaser?

You will have the chance to battle it out with Mark Labbett at Mecca by taking part in an interactive quiz at Mecca in Dagenham Leisure Park this Friday.

The quizmaster who dubbed ‘The Beast’ on the ITV show will be at the bingo hall for a meet and greet before the early session from 6.30pm, after which the quiz will begin.

A £500 prize is on offer to anyone who beats Mark.

Dan Tree, general manager at Mecca Dagenham, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming both Mark and locals into the club for what should be a fantastic quiz night.

“Whether you want to play some bingo first or simply want to come and attempt to beat ’The Beast’, there are options available and prizes to be won for everyone1”

You can enter the quiz alone for £10 or £25 as a team which includes a two-course meal, reserved seating, and bingo games from 6.30pm – 9.30pm.

Players must be over the age 18 and you must bring photo ID if you are not already a member.

For more information call the club on 020 8593 9862 or email manager_mecdagenham@rank.com.

