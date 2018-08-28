Search

Revealed: Restaurants and takeaways in Barking and Dagenham with a ZERO rating for hygiene

PUBLISHED: 14:50 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 30 January 2019

These are the nine food premises in the borough that have a zero rating.

These are the nine food premises in the borough that have a zero rating.

Archant

There are nine food premises in Barking and Dagenham with a zero-rating for hygiene – two more than a year ago.

The businesses were given the worst rating available following an inspection of its premises by the council’s environmental health officers.

All were inspected between October 2017 and October last year.

The businesses were rated according to how hygienically the food is handled, including how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated and cooled.

The condition of their business premises’ structure including the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities are also taken into consideration.

In addition the way the businesses manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe also goes towards their ratings.

The ratings are then published on the Food Standards Agency website.

Businesses are not required to display their ratings so if you would like to check for yourself you can do so by visiting ratings.food.gov.uk.

