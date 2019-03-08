Search

Ex-Buck Fizz members to headline One Borough Festival gig in Barking

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 July 2019

Jay Aston, Mike Nolan and Cheryl Baker from The Fizz will headline the One Borough Festival on July 20. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jay Aston, Mike Nolan and Cheryl Baker from The Fizz will headline the One Borough Festival on July 20. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

A Bucks Fizz spin off is swapping the land of make believe for Barking to headline the One Borough Festival.

Revellers will be making their minds up about whether to dress in ripped jeans, bomber jackets or neons before the 1980s themed party starts with The Fizz due to appear in Parsloes Park, Dagenham, on Saturday.

Cllr Saima Ashraf said: "One Borough Festival is always such a fun and fantastic day for all the family, with so much to do and this year's 80s themed event will be no exception."

The band is made up of former Bucks Fizz bandmates Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston who reformed for a new beginning in 2004.

The weekend includes a children's party with a meet and greet with children's favourite, Peppa Pig, dance acts, high-flying vehicle displays and jousting.

You may also want to watch:

On the Sunday, the Roundhouse Music Festival is set to rock the park with an array of tribute acts.

Headlining the day are The Rolling Clones alongside tributes to Meat Loaf and Elton John.

Joining the line-up will be Protostereo, who will be bring the party back up to date with modern rock hits.

The final of the Roundhouse Unsigned competition, organised with Studio 3 Arts Livewire, is also set to showcase the best local musical talent from which a winner will be decided on the day.

Cllr Ashraf said: "To have the festival back to back with the rocking sounds at the Roundhouse Music festival, the weekend promises to be one to remember and I am very much looking forward to it."

For more information visit the One Borough Festival or Roundhouse websites.

