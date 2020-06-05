Search

Coronavirus: Chadwell Heath teacher volunteering during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 June 2020

Ashraf Uddin is a volunteer with St John Ambulance. Picture: Ashraf Uddin

Ashraf Uddin is a volunteer with St John Ambulance. Picture: Ashraf Uddin

Ashraf Uddin

A Chadwell Heath teacher has traded the classroom for coronavirus care during the pandemic.

Ashraf Uddin is giving up his time to respond to 999 calls, deliver medication to those who are self-isolating and support those who are ill in Brentwood Hospital’s Covid ward - and is still going into The Warren School on a rota basis to support the children of key workers.

He is no stranger to volunteering, having spent the past 20 years serving as part of St John Ambulance and giving up an average of 400 hours a year.

Ashraf said: “Volunteering for St John Ambulance and my career as a teacher are very different. But there are transferable skills. I have taught basic first aid and CPR to children I teach.

“This is my hobby that I do in my spare time and I would recommend others to volunteer for St John Ambulance and learn first aid. You never know when you might need the skills and can be the difference between a life lost and a life saved.”

