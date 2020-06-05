Coronavirus: Chadwell Heath teacher volunteering during pandemic

Ashraf Uddin is a volunteer with St John Ambulance. Picture: Ashraf Uddin Ashraf Uddin

A Chadwell Heath teacher has traded the classroom for coronavirus care during the pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ashraf Uddin is giving up his time to respond to 999 calls, deliver medication to those who are self-isolating and support those who are ill in Brentwood Hospital’s Covid ward - and is still going into The Warren School on a rota basis to support the children of key workers.

You may also want to watch:

He is no stranger to volunteering, having spent the past 20 years serving as part of St John Ambulance and giving up an average of 400 hours a year.

Ashraf said: “Volunteering for St John Ambulance and my career as a teacher are very different. But there are transferable skills. I have taught basic first aid and CPR to children I teach.

“This is my hobby that I do in my spare time and I would recommend others to volunteer for St John Ambulance and learn first aid. You never know when you might need the skills and can be the difference between a life lost and a life saved.”