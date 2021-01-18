Dagenham primary scoops second mental health award

Published: 3:29 PM January 18, 2021

Thomas Arnold Primary

A primary school is celebrating after scooping a second award for its mental health work.

Thomas Arnold Primary in Rowdowns Road, Dagenham, has been recognised for the role it plays in supporting pupils' wellbeing to prevent mental health issues.

Katie Parks from the school said: “We’re thrilled to get a second ambassador school award."

The primary was named an ambassador school with excellence in leadership last year by awards giver Thrive.

This second award recognises schools that have excelled in helping children who have gaps in their social and emotional development and have successfully met their needs.

Ali Dewar, Thrive’s relationship manager for London, said: “Thomas Arnold is a fantastic example of a school which has really prioritised the mental and emotional wellbeing of its pupils, helping to prevent mental health issues arise in the future.

"Everyone at the school has worked hard and richly deserves this second award."