Dagenham primary scoops second mental health award

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 3:29 PM January 18, 2021   
Holly Pottle with Clare Jolly, Julia Kemp and Katie Parks

L-R Holly Pottle (deputy headteacher) with Clare Jolly, Julia Kemp and Katie Parks from Thrive. - Credit: Thomas Arnold Primary

A primary school is celebrating after scooping a second award for its mental health work.

Thomas Arnold Primary in Rowdowns Road, Dagenham, has been recognised for the role it plays in supporting pupils' wellbeing to prevent mental health issues.

Katie Parks from the school said: “We’re thrilled to get a second ambassador school award."

The primary was named an ambassador school with excellence in leadership last year by awards giver Thrive.

This second award recognises schools that have excelled in helping children who have gaps in their social and emotional development and have successfully met their needs.

Ali Dewar, Thrive’s relationship manager for London, said: “Thomas Arnold is a fantastic example of a school which has really prioritised the mental and emotional wellbeing of its pupils, helping to prevent mental health issues arise in the future.

"Everyone at the school has worked hard and richly deserves this second award."

Mental Health
Education News
Barking and Dagenham News

