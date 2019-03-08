Barking pharmacy recognised for helping young people stay safe during sex

Health minister Edward Argar MP, Thomas Pharmacy pharmacist Reena Kanda and Sky News presenter Sarah-Jane Mee at the Pharmacy Business Awards 2019. Picture: Swani Gulshan/Pharmacy Business Awards. Swani Gulshan/Pharmacy Business Awards

A Barking pharmacy has won an award for helping the borough's young people stay safe during sex and prevent unwanted pregnancies.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

ADVERTISING PHOTO: Thomas Pharmacy on Ripple Road in Barking ADVERTISING PHOTO: Thomas Pharmacy on Ripple Road in Barking

Thomas Pharmacy in Ripple Road is a founding member of the borough's "C-Card" scheme giving people aged 13 to 25 easy access to condoms, according to Heather McKelvey, a council officer involved in the service.

She added it's been "highly successful" and that staff are comfortable helping young people get the help they need.

You may also want to watch:

In the last quarter of 2018, Thomas Pharmacy registered 69 people for a C-Card, the most for any pharmacy in the borough.

Reena Kanda picked up the Local Health Initiative prize for the independent pharmacy, where she's been working for the past 13 years, at the Pharmacy Business Awards at the end of September.

"I was delighted with the award," she the pharmacist. "We have worked really hard over the years, building up the sexual health service to be somewhere where young people are happy and comfortable.

"It's nice to be recognised for all the things we've done."