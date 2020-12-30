Dagenham law firm receives special recognition for work helping brain injury survivors

A law firm has received special recognition from a charity for its work supporting brain injury survivors.

Thompsons Solicitors, in New Road, Dagenham, has been recognised for its part in Headway's justice project, set up to ensure brain injury survivors are identified early if they come into contact with the criminal justice system.

The firm was awarded a trustees' special award for its involvement in the development, rollout and delivery of the project, an accolade created to mark the charity's 40th anniversary.

Clare Mellor, from Thompsons, said: "We are honoured to receive the trustees' special award in recognition of our work."

Andrew Green, chairman of Headway, said he was delighted to award the prize and thanked the firm for its commitment in helping the charity provide vital services.

He said: "Thompsons has been a key partner in the project since 2016 and helped us support hundreds of brain injury survivors who have come into contact with the criminal justice system.

"Thompsons has been an excellent partner and we are pleased to acknowledge its significant contribution."