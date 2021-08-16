Becontree Forever Weekender draws thousands to Parsloes Park

Published: 5:27 PM August 16, 2021

Frank Turner performs on stage during the Becontree 100 Festival in Dagenham on Saturday (August 14). - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

More than 18,000 people attended a weekend of music as festivals returned to Barking and Dagenham.

The Becontree Forever Weekender took place at Parsloes Park, Dagenham, with the Becontree 100 Festival on Saturday, August 14 followed by the Roundhouse Music Festival the next day.

Staged with anti-racism campaign Love Music Hate Racism, the Becontree 100 Festival aimed to promote unity and celebrate the Becontree estate's centenary.

A stilt walker at the Becontree 100 Festival. - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell, said: "We’re delighted we have been able to carry on our tradition of providing free, exciting, family entertainment in Barking and Dagenham.

"It’s been a tough year and a half for everyone so this was a wonderful opportunity for us all to get out and enjoy things how they used to be."

Frank Turner performs to the crowd in Parsloes Park. - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

You may also want to watch:

Festival-goers saw performances from saxophonist YolanDa Brown, London rock duo the Nova Twins, a DJ set from Idles frontman Joe Talbot and a headlining performance from singer-songwriter Frank Turner.

They also enjoyed DJ sets from Tina Edwards, Dennis Bovell and Don Letts as well as music from the Love Music Hate Racism Collective.

It wasn't just music - there were monster trucks too. - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

Love Music Hate Racism national organiser, Alex Losardo, said: "We have so much more in common than we do different and nothing demonstrates that better than the music we listen to."

On Sunday, gig-goers enjoyed another day of music with the return of the Roundhouse Music Festival which this year focused on rock and ska bands from the 60s and 70s.

YolanDa Brown performs as part of the Becontree 100 Festival. - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

The Boomtown Rats with Sir Bob Geldof, Neville Staple from The Specials and John Coghlan’s Quo took to the stage as well as a host of new musicians, who played at the final of the Roundhouse Unsigned Competition held with Studio 3 Arts.

Studio 3 Arts founder and chief exec, Liza Vallance, said: "We were so chuffed to be able to bring back our Roundhouse Unsigned Competition this year. We’ve missed live music so much.

"The standard this year was brilliant and the four finalists made it really difficult for the judges to make a decision."

Rock band Outland were named winners of the competition which saw Vallen, Joe Turone and Atlanta Mae reach the final out of more than 40 acts which entered.

For more events marking 100 years of the Becontree estate visit becontreeforever.uk