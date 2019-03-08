Thousands enjoy weekend of music in Dagenham

Bucks Fizz spin-off The Fizz performed at the One Borough Festival in Dagenham on Saturday. Picture: Steve Johnson Archant

Dagenham took a trip back to the 80s as tribute acts took to the stage at the One Borough Festival.

A Boy Called George performed at the One Borough 80s pop festiva at Parsloes Park, Dagenham. Picture: Steve Johnson A Boy Called George performed at the One Borough 80s pop festiva at Parsloes Park, Dagenham. Picture: Steve Johnson

The event, held in Parsloes Park on Saturday, July 20, saw visitors enjoy a whole host of nostalgic performances before Eurovision legends The Fizz - formerly known as Bucks Fizz - headlined the main stage.

Other entertainment included popular children's TV character Peppa Pig, vehicle display acts and jousting.

The following day, Sunday, July 21, saw the park transformed for the Roundhouse Music Festival, which featured tributes to the Rolling Stones, Meat Loaf and Elton John.

Crowds gathered in Parsloes Park, Dagenham, on Sunday for the 2019 Roundhouse Free Music Festival. Picture; Steve Johnson Crowds gathered in Parsloes Park, Dagenham, on Sunday for the 2019 Roundhouse Free Music Festival. Picture; Steve Johnson

The day also featured the final of the Roundhouse Unsigned competition, which saw rock band Last Pirates crowned the winners.

Councillor Saima Ashraf, deputy leader and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement, attended the weekend. She said: "One Borough Festival is always about the community coming together and enjoying a day of music and fun.

"To have that back to back with the Roundhouse Music festival, it certainly was a weekend that the residents of Barking and Dagenham will remember."