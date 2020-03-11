Search

Three teenagers in custody following burglary in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 13:10 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:10 11 March 2020

Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of burglary in Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of burglary in Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

Police have arrested three teenagers after a car was stolen in a burglary in Dagenham.

On Wednesday, March 11 at 03.19am, a white Mercedes C Class was spotted by patrolling officers.

They signalled for the car to stop but it made off along Oxlow Lane, Dagenham.

Police pursued and three people ran from the car.

Officers ran after them, subsequently detaining three boys aged 15, 16 and 17.

Officers then attended the address of the registered keeper of the car and found the premises insecure.

The keeper confirmed the Mercedes had just been stolen in a burglary, with a playstation also taken recovered in the stolen vehicle.

All three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in custody.

Enquiries continue.

