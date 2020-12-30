Three arrests after police called to fight in JD Sports in Barking

Three men are in police custody after officers were called to a fight inside a sports shop.

Officers rushed to JD Sports in Ripple Road, Barking, after receiving reports of a fight taking place inside at 12.41pm today (December 30).

A Met Police spokeswoman said: "Three males were arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft and are now in police custody."

She added that no one was injured during the incident.