Three arrests after police called to fight in JD Sports in Barking
PUBLISHED: 14:45 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 30 December 2019
Archant
Three men are in police custody after officers were called to a fight inside a sports shop.
JD Sports' shuttered store in Ripple Road. Picture: Michael Adkins
Officers rushed to JD Sports in Ripple Road, Barking, after receiving reports of a fight taking place inside at 12.41pm today (December 30).
A Met Police spokeswoman said: "Three males were arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft and are now in police custody."
She added that no one was injured during the incident.