Community groups receive £1,000 boost through Crowdfunder competition

PUBLISHED: 07:42 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:42 13 August 2019

DABD will use the money for its social club for older people, which includes help and training with technology. Picture: DABD

The Connected Communities competition, a partnership by Crowdfunder UK and charitable foundation Trust for London, saw organisations and groups in Barking and Dagenham bid for a financial boost.

Each winner will see their crowdfunding projects go live next month and in addition to the £1,000 towards reaching their goal, they will receive support and mentoring to create their page.

Focus on Creating Your Ultimate Self CIC aims to tackle inequality and isolation by educating people about the importance of good physical and mental health.

They will use the money to provide health and wellbeing workshops, mental health first aid training and physical activity sessions in Barking and Dagenham.

Thames Tenants and Residents Association will be putting the money towards its Shed Life project, which aims to reduce isolation and loneliness among older men by providing a space to meet new people and learn new skills.

The funding will buy a new shed space and photography equipment.

The third charity, DABD, plans to use the money for its social club for those aged 60 and over. As well as being a place to socialise, the club also offers training and support with technology to help older people connect with family and friends.

Max Upton, campaign manager at Crowdfunder said: "It was great to see so many incredible organisations in Barking and Dagenham

tackling poverty and inequality head on.

"I'm looking forward to working with the winners on Crowdfunder, helping them to raise the money they need to make change happen in their communities."

Helal Uddin Abbas, grants manager at Trust for London, added: "We believe London community groups can make real change happen through their initiatives that work to improve the lives of those in their local communities."

