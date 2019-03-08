Search

Spooky Shakespeare show coming to Eastbury Manor House this Halloween

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 October 2019

The Three Inch Fools are performing scenes from Macbeth at a spooky Eastbury Manor House show and workshops this Halloween. Picture: Three Inch Fools.

Three Inch Fools

A spooky performance of Shakespeare's Scottish play is coming to Eastbury Manor House this Halloween.

Musical troope the Three Inch Fools are performing a family-friendly series of scenes from Macbeth. Audience members can expect witchcraft, cauldrons, prophesies and ghosts as they're taken on a journey through the play's most sinister scenes, with music-making and quick costume changes along the way.

"We can't wait to be back at Eastbury with our take on Shakespeare's most infamous play - Macbeth," said Three Inch Fools managing director and producer James Hyde. "We'll be performing some of the most gripping scenes from the play and then getting children and adults up on their feet to take part in some spell making of their own!"

The performers are hosting four sessions on Sunday, October 27 between 11.30am and 4pm. Under fives go free, tickets for anyone older are £6. Everyone attending must register beforehand.

More information and a link to buy tickets can be found at facebook.com/events/408645339796439.

