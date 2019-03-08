Groups helping residents with mental health launch across Barking and Dagenham

A group of parents at one of the sessions as part of Thrive Thamesview. Picture: Mental Health Foundation. Mental Health Foundation

A new programme has launched to help people with their mental health, make new friends and get creative.

Elderly residents at a Standing Together session as part of the Thrive Thamesview projects to help people with their mental health. Picture: Mental Health Foundation.

Thrive Thamesview is a project aimed at the community at the Thames View Estate Barking, with a goal to help them live healthier and happier lives.

Anyone from the borough is welcome at the events.

These include tips from experts on how to make positive changes and help others feel good as well. The session is at 10am every Wednesday at the Sue Bramley Centre in Bastable Avenue, Barking, from September 11.

Also at the centre is Standing Together, a new group looking to bring older people together from Thames View and the surrounding area to build new connections and deepen old friendships.

Standing Together is on the last Wednesday of the month from 1pm.

Thrive Thamesview project is funded by the council and run by the Mental Health Foundation Charity.

For more information contact project manager Rachel Smith on 07538 760127 or rsmith@mentalhealth.org.uk.