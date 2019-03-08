Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Groups helping residents with mental health launch across Barking and Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 12:30 24 August 2019

A group of parents at one of the sessions as part of Thrive Thamesview. Picture: Mental Health Foundation.

A group of parents at one of the sessions as part of Thrive Thamesview. Picture: Mental Health Foundation.

Mental Health Foundation

A new programme has launched to help people with their mental health, make new friends and get creative.

Elderly residents at a Standing Together session as part of the Thrive Thamesview projects to help people with their mental health. Picture: Mental Health Foundation.Elderly residents at a Standing Together session as part of the Thrive Thamesview projects to help people with their mental health. Picture: Mental Health Foundation.

Thrive Thamesview is a project aimed at the community at the Thames View Estate Barking, with a goal to help them live healthier and happier lives.

Anyone from the borough is welcome at the events.

You may also want to watch:

These include tips from experts on how to make positive changes and help others feel good as well. The session is at 10am every Wednesday at the Sue Bramley Centre in Bastable Avenue, Barking, from September 11.

Also at the centre is Standing Together, a new group looking to bring older people together from Thames View and the surrounding area to build new connections and deepen old friendships.

Standing Together is on the last Wednesday of the month from 1pm.

Thrive Thamesview project is funded by the council and run by the Mental Health Foundation Charity.

For more information contact project manager Rachel Smith on 07538 760127 or rsmith@mentalhealth.org.uk.

Most Read

Teenager stabbed in the arm in Dagenham

The teenager was stabbed near the entrance to Central Park, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Demolition of Dagenham jobcentre to begin

The Dagenham jobcentre was closed last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Families evacuated after ‘threat to burn down’ tower block in Barking

Emergency services cordoning off part of Barking's Gascoigne estate after receiving a threat to set a tower block alight. Picture: Charlie Wilding

GCSE results: Barking Abbey headteacher pleased with improvements

Barking Abbey pupils Morgan Banham-Wright, Waseem Mohamed and Annika Verma with headteacher Jo Tupman. Picture: Luke Acton

Dagenham woman shocked as dad’s memorial bench is stolen

Michelle Grant on a bench dedicated to her father, John Bloom. With no record of the bench being removed, it has possibly been stolen. Picture: Michelle Grant.

Most Read

Teenager stabbed in the arm in Dagenham

The teenager was stabbed near the entrance to Central Park, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Demolition of Dagenham jobcentre to begin

The Dagenham jobcentre was closed last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Families evacuated after ‘threat to burn down’ tower block in Barking

Emergency services cordoning off part of Barking's Gascoigne estate after receiving a threat to set a tower block alight. Picture: Charlie Wilding

GCSE results: Barking Abbey headteacher pleased with improvements

Barking Abbey pupils Morgan Banham-Wright, Waseem Mohamed and Annika Verma with headteacher Jo Tupman. Picture: Luke Acton

Dagenham woman shocked as dad’s memorial bench is stolen

Michelle Grant on a bench dedicated to her father, John Bloom. With no record of the bench being removed, it has possibly been stolen. Picture: Michelle Grant.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

T20: McGrath can’t explain mixed Essex form

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath ahead of Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 3rd June 2019

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Warm English sunshine

Dancers at the Notting Hill Carnival. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

FA Cup: Barking 2 Aveley 1

Justin Gardner looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Opinion: Not to early to think about flu vaccine

CCG chairman Dr Jagan John has had his children given the MMR vaccine.

‘I Am Team GB’ to get nation moving

Four-time Olympic gold medalist and British track cyclist Laura Kenny (pic Darren Staples/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists