'Terrifying' CCTV footage shows vandals take axes to cars of NHS workers

Published: 6:15 PM April 14, 2021

One of the vandals smashes a window of an NHS worker's Range Rover. - Credit: Submitted

A pair of hooded thugs used axes to smash the windows of two NHS workers' cars in Dagenham.

The vandals targeted a Range Rover and Ford Fiesta in Durell Road at 1.20am on March 19.

CCTV footage shows them marching up to the vehicles, launching the attack and then fleeing towards Martin Road.

The sound of car alarms gave alert to the attack, which is said to have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

One of the car owners, a paramedic who asked not to be named, said: "We have no idea why it happened. We're hard working NHS workers.

"We don't have parties. We don't go out. I honestly don't know.

"Ours were the only cars vandalised."

The woman, who has lived in the same road for many years, added: "I used to like living in Dagenham but I really don't want to live here anymore. It isn't a safe place.

"We shouldn't have to live like that. The CCTV footage is terrifying."

She appealed for witnesses or anyone with information about the attack to come forward, adding both axes have since been found, one of which was uncovered in Haskard Road. Police also found a hat and bag, she said.

The woman described one of the suspects as wearing a jacket with two fluorescent discs on the back.

Following the attack, the mum and daughter - who works with district nurses - have had extra CCTV installed.

"I feel like I'm living in a prison," the mum said.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 1:23am on Friday, March 19 after it was reported that two vehicles had been vandalised in Durrell Road, Dagenham.

"Officers attended but the two male suspects - captured on CCTV - had made off from the scene."

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers, without having to give your name, on 0800 555 111.